MOSCOW Oct 10 A new Adidas ball, to be used at
the Euro 2012 finals, will fly faster than its predecessor and
will be just as unpredictable for goalkeepers, the chief
executive of the German sporting goods company said on Monday.
"We will certainly make the ball (fly) faster and hopefully,
we'll see a lot of goals being scored at next year's tournament
in Poland and Ukraine," Herbert Hainer told Reuters at a media
briefing in Moscow.
The new Euro 2012 ball will undergo a "revolutionary
development" compared to the famous Jabulani ball, which gave
goalkeepers so much trouble at last year's World Cup.
"As for Jabulani, we certainly underestimated high altitude,
at which the tournament in South Africa was played," Hainer
said.
"As for the complaints from goalkeepers, as soon as the
tournament started everyone was quiet because people were just
enjoying watching the games. And in the Champions League we've
seen no complaints at all."
Hainer declined to unveil the name of the Euro 2012 ball,
which will be officially presented at the draw ceremony for the
finals in Kiev on Dec. 3, saying only that the ball will have a
theme associated with both Poland and Ukraine.
Hainer then tried to play the role of famous German octopus
Paul, who correctly predicted each of Germany's 2010 World Cup
matches, by giving his own predictions ahead of Euro 2012.
"Certainly, Spain and Germany should be considered the
favourites and could very well meet in the final, although I
wouldn't mind having a Germany-Russia final," he said.
"As for (co-hosts) Ukraine, I don't see them reaching the
final or even the semi-final."
