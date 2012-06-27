By Mark Meadows
KRAKOW, June 27 Top Italian daily newspaper
Gazzetta dello Sport has apologised for printing a cartoon
portraying black Italy striker Mario Balotelli as King Kong.
Media reports said Balotelli's agent Mino Raiola had reacted
with fury at the depiction, which comes after the 21-year-old
has battled racism in his homeland and abroad for years.
The cartoon of the Manchester City forward on top of
London's Big Ben swatting away footballs was meant to be
humourous and positive, showing the striker as a giant who had
conquered England.
However, in the wake of Italy's Euro 2012 quarter-final win
over England and ahead of their semi-final with Germany on
Thursday, the cartoon has received complaints from readers.
"We can honestly say it is not one of the best efforts by
our great cartoonist," Gazzetta said.
"If someone found it offensive we are sorry.
"This newspaper has always fought against racism in stadiums
and denounced monkey noises aimed at Balotelli."
Neither Balotteli nor Italy were immediately available to
comment.
The cartoon was printed on Sunday and at first went largely
unnoticed but has now become a hot topic across the internet.
Balotelli, born in Italy and of Ghanaian descent, was
racially abused by Juventus fans during his time with Inter
Milan and the Turin club was forced by Serie A to play a match
behind closed doors.
However, racism campaigners in Italy have long believed not
enough was done to protect him in a country not as used to
immigration as other major European nations like the Britain and
France.
At Euro 2012 Balotelli was subjected to racist abuse by
Croatia fans during a match on June 14 and the Croatian FA was
fined 80,000 euros ($99,800) by European governing body UEFA.
The size of the fine was criticised by the Football Against
Racism in Europe (FARE) network, who told Reuters there was
public concern that Denmark's Nicklas Bendtner was fined 20,000
euros more for exposing an illegal advert on his underpants.
Spain have also been charged over the racist behaviour of
fans.
Before the tournament Balotelli said he would "kill" anyone
who threw a banana at him in the street and indicated he would
walk off the pitch if he heard racist chanting.
Balotelli and the Italy camp did not hear the abuse in the
Croatia or Spain match.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
