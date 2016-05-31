Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
BRUSSELS May 31 Belgium named the following 23-man squad on Tuesday for next month's European Championship in France where they play Italy, Ireland and Sweden in Group E.
Goalkeepers: 1-Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), 13-Jean-Francois Gillett (Mechelen), 12-Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)
Defenders: 2-Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), 23-Laurent Ciman (Montreal Impact), 15-Jason Denayer (Galatasaray), 18-Christian Kabasele (Racing Genk), 21-Jordan Lukaku (Oostende), 16-Thomas Meunier (Club Bruges), 3-Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), 5-Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders: 19-Moussa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), 8-Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), 4-Radja Nainggolan (AS Roma), 6-Axel Witsel (Zenit St Petersburg)
Forwards: 22-Michy Batshauyi (Olympique Marseille), 20-Christian Benteke (Liverpool), 11-Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), 7-Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), 10-Eden Hazard (Chelsea), 9-Romelu Lukaku (Everton), 14-Dries Mertens (Napoli), 17-Divock Origi (Liverpool). (Compiled by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Tony Jimenez; mark.gleeson@thomsonreuters.com; +27828257807; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: mark.gleeson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.