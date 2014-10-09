(Adds details)

BORISOV, Belarus Oct 9 Ukraine snatched a 2-0 win away to neighbours Belarus courtesy of an Alexander Martynovich own goal and Serhiy Sydorchuk strike in the last 10 minutes of their Euro 2016 qualifier on Thursday.

Ukraine took the lead in the 82nd minute when defender Martynovich turned the ball into his own net and, as Belarus pushed forward for an equaliser, Sydorchuk put the result beyond doubt in stoppage time by slotting into an empty net.

Ukraine are third in Group C with three points, having lost 1-0 at home to Slovakia in their opener, while bottom team Belarus have one point from a 1-1 draw away to Luxembourg.

The Slovakians top the section with six points after winning 2-1 at home to European champions Spain, who have three.

Belarus and Ukraine were missing key players through injury for their clash at the Borisov Arena 100 km north-east of Minsk.

The visitors took the early initiative but as the half wore on the hosts began to stamp their authority on the match.

FIRST SHOT

It still took 36 minutes before the first shot on target but Ukraine's Roman Zozulya failed to generate enough power.

Belarus almost scored just before halftime when central defender Egor Filipenko, who plays for local Champions League contenders BATE, saw his close-range header from a corner clawed out from under the crossbar by goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Chances were at a premium early in the second half, with both sides struggling to make much impact in the final third, the few opportunities that did arise coming from set pieces.

The frustrated crowd of just over 10,000 began whistling but the visiting fans were soon cheering when Ukraine took the lead through Martynovich's own goal from Evgeny Konoplyanka's cross.

With time running Belarus pressed for an equaliser but it was Ukraine who scored through Sydorchuk to wrap up the win. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy in Moscow; Editing by Ken Ferris)