By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS Nov 16 Wales survived a late onslaught to force a goalless draw against Belgium in their Euro 2016 qualifying Group B match on Sunday, with their key man Gareth Bale making a game-saving intervention in the dying seconds.

The Real Madrid star, who started his career as a left-back, was back in his old position with seconds remaining to clear a header off the line from substitute Christian Benteke.

But a winner for Belgium then would have been a huge injustice as Wales defended heroically against the team ranked fourth in the world.

Belgium, virtually camped in Wales' half for the last 10 minutes. were left to rue wasted chances in the first half, the best of which saw Nicolas Lombaerts hit the post.

"We're disappointed. Today we lacked that bit of luck for the ball to fall well in front of goal," Belgian keeper Thibaut Courtois said afterwards.

However, the reaction was different from the Welsh side.

Coach Chris Coleman told Sky Sports: "It was exciting and my heart was in my mouth once or twice, but I thought it was an incredible performance from our lads. We were up against a team labelled as the best Belgium team ever, so to come here and take a point speaks volumes for our players."

Bale said afterwards: "That is a tremendous result. Coming to the home of the team ranked fourth in the world and getting a point is fantastic. We started a bit slow but we showed true courage and true character."

Asked about his late clearance he said: "You have to do those things. Everyone has to do everything we all work for each other and that showed it."

Wales came close to an early lead, when Courtois was forced to fist a skilfully curled free kick by Bale away from the post.

Bale had another big chance in the second half, when he sped past the Belgian defence on the left and his shot only went a few inches past Courtois's far post.

Wales, hoping to qualify for a major tournament for the first time since they reached the World Cup finals in 1958, are unbeaten after four games and top the group with eight points.

Second-placed Israel, who have six points from their opening two games, play Bosnia later on Sunday.

Belgium, have played one match less than Wales, have five points.

