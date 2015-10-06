BRUSSELS Oct 6 Belgium will change their formation for Saturday's Euro 2016 qualifier away to minnows Andorra in order to hand Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne a playmaker role, coach Marc Wilmots said on Tuesday.

Belgium will book their place in next year's finals in France with victory over Andorra in what is expected to be a routine assignment.

Wilmots said he would set his side up differently to normal and dispense with a defensive midfielder, putting De Bruyne behind the attack, supported by two other English-based players, Tottenham Hotspur's Nacer Chadli and Chelsea's Eden Hazard.

"Kevin can accelerate the play, he can score and he can set up goals for others. I'll have two midfielders playing in support of De Bruyne," he said.

"I've told my players we are not going to play the long ball like we did against Cyprus (last month in a 1-0 away win).

"I want short passes over the field, that will be our approach to the game."

Belgium are currently second in Group B, one point behind leaders Wales. Their final game is at home to Israel next Tuesday. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)