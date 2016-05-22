BRUSSELS May 22 Laurent Ciman has been called up by Belgium for the European Championship and will begin training with the squad in Switzerland on Monday, the Belgian football association said on Sunday.

The 30-year-old joins the squad as cover after a series of injuries to defenders. Captain Vincent Kompany has already been ruled out of the tournament in France and the Club Bruges pair of Bjorn Engels and Thomas Meunier are doubtful after picking up injuries in the final games of the post-season playoffs in Belgium.

Ciman, who plays at Montreal Impact, was in Belgium's squad at the World Cup in Brazil two years ago.

Belgium have a week of preparation in Lausanne before a warm-up friendly against Switzerland on Saturday in Geneva. The Belgians also play Finland and Norway in Brussels next month before they start the tournament against Italy in Lyon on June 13.

Their other opponents in Group E will be Ireland and Sweden. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)