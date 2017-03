BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgium striker Christian Benteke became their second casualty ahead of Thursday's Euro 2016 qualifier against Bosnia in Brussels when he pulled out of the match with a thigh injury.

However, coach Marc Wilmots told reporters on Wednesday that Benteke, who had a scan after being injured in Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League defeat by West Ham United on Saturday, could return for Sunday's Group B game in Cyprus.

On Tuesday, midfielder Mousa Dembele was ruled out of both matches after he had a scan on an ankle injury suffered in Tottenham Hotspur's 0-0 draw against Everton on Saturday.

Benteke's injury means Everton striker Romelu Lukaku could start on Thursday.

Belgium trail group leaders Wales by two points as they seek a top-two finish to clinch a place at the finals in France. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Amsterdam; Editing by Ken Ferris)