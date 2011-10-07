BRUSSELS Oct 7 Belgium climbed to second in
Euro 2012 Group A qualifying after breezing to a 4-1 win over
bottom of the table Kazakhstan on Friday.
Germany's 3-1 victory over Turkey earlier meant Belgium
moved one point ahead of the Turks.
Belgium, though, have an inferior head-to-head record to
Turkey and also face a tough visit on Tuesday to Germany who
have won all their qualifying games.
Turkey host second from bottom Azerbaijan on Tuesday.
Belgium went in front when Kazakh captain Andrei Karpovich
tripped Axel Witsel and Timmy Simons slammed home the resulting
40th-minute penalty.
Three minutes later Eden Hazard danced through the defence
to add the second goal after a one-two with Dries Mertens.
Vincent Kompany made the game safe when he tapped the ball
in from a 49th-minute corner.
Kazakhstan's Nurtas Kurgulin was then sent off for a
studs-up tackle on Mertens before Vitali Yevstigneev put through
his own net in the 84th minute to make it 4-0.
The visitors pulled a goal back with four minutes to go
thanks to a penalty by Kairat Nurdauletov.
A sour note for Belgium was the yellow card picked up by
Daniel Van Buyten that will cause him to miss the Germany game
through suspension.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Tony Jimenez)