BRUSSELS Oct 7 Belgium climbed to second in Euro 2012 Group A qualifying after breezing to a 4-1 win over bottom of the table Kazakhstan on Friday.

Germany's 3-1 victory over Turkey earlier meant Belgium moved one point ahead of the Turks.

Belgium, though, have an inferior head-to-head record to Turkey and also face a tough visit on Tuesday to Germany who have won all their qualifying games.

Turkey host second from bottom Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Belgium went in front when Kazakh captain Andrei Karpovich tripped Axel Witsel and Timmy Simons slammed home the resulting 40th-minute penalty.

Three minutes later Eden Hazard danced through the defence to add the second goal after a one-two with Dries Mertens.

Vincent Kompany made the game safe when he tapped the ball in from a 49th-minute corner.

Kazakhstan's Nurtas Kurgulin was then sent off for a studs-up tackle on Mertens before Vitali Yevstigneev put through his own net in the 84th minute to make it 4-0.

The visitors pulled a goal back with four minutes to go thanks to a penalty by Kairat Nurdauletov.

A sour note for Belgium was the yellow card picked up by Daniel Van Buyten that will cause him to miss the Germany game through suspension. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Tony Jimenez)