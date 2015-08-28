BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgium coach Marc Wilmots made six changes when he named his squad on Friday for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Bosnia and Israel, including giving recalls to forward Adnan Januzaj and captain Vincent Kompany.

Belgium, second in FIFA's world rankings, lost 1-0 to Group B leaders Wales in their last outing in June and meet Bosnia on Thursday and Cyprus on Sept. 6.

Kompany is back after being sent off against Israel in March, as are Januzaj, who has shown improved form at Manchester United, and Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen who spent much of last season recovering from injury.

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata has received his first call-up since 2011 while Olympique de Marseille striker Michy Batshuayi and Montreal Impact defender Laurent Ciman also return.

Out go Anderlecht quartet Olivier Deschacht, Anthony Vanden Borre, Leander Dendoncker and Youri Tielemans, Club Bruges defender Thomas Meunier and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Ferreira Carrasco.

Wales lead the way on 14 points after six of 10 matches. Belgium have 11 points while Israel and Cyprus are on nine and Bosnia have eight. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Tony Jimenez)