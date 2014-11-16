BRUSSELS Nov 16 Wales survived a late onslaught to force a goalless draw against Belgium in their Euro 2016 qualifying match in Brussels on Sunday, with their key man Gareth Bale making a game-saving intervention in the dying seconds.

The Real Madrid star Bale, who had earlier come close to earning Wales a winner, cleared a header from Christian Benteke off the line in the sixth minute of added time.

Belgium were left to rue wasted chances in the first half, the best of which saw Nicolas Lombaerts hit the post, but stubborn Welsh resistance and a touch of luck made the underdogs well worth a point.

Wales are unbeaten after four games and top the group at least until Israel were playing Bosnia later.

