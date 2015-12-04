Dec 4 Belgium factbox before the draw for the Euro 2016 finals in Paris on Dec.12:

Belgium finished top of Group B with a record of seven wins, two draws and one defeat and a goal difference of 24-5. The World Cup quarter-finalists were clear favourites for the group, but made a stuttering start with draws against Bosnia and Wales and then a loss to Wales in June, but rounded off their campaign with four straight victories.

It will be their first appearance in a European Championship since they qualified as co-hosts in 2000.

Coach Marc Wilmots:

Wilmots, 46, peaked as a midfielder at Standard Liege and during a four-year spell at Germany's Schalke 04, helping them to win the UEFA Cup in 1997 and earning the nickname Kampfschwein (fighting pig) for his combative style. Wilmots also scored 29 times in 70 international appearances.

After a brief dabble in politics and an unsuccessful spell as head coach at Belgian club Sint-Truiden, he was taken on as Belgium's assistant coach and found himself caretaker manager in 2012 before his full appointment.

Wilmots has been credited with instilling belief and team spirit among a young and gifted generation, with a knack of bringing on substitutes at the right time, but critics question his tactical nous.

Belgium's prospects:

Belgium have undoubtedly one of the most talented squads going into Euro 2016, but they are short of experience at major championships, having failed to qualify for any in more than a decade until the 2014 World Cup.

For all their wealth of possession, they can struggle to break down tight defences, with a reliance on just one central striker. That said, a stunning 4-3 victory over France in June and 3-1 win over Italy in November, albeit both friendlies, show they can beat top opponents. Much will depend on the form in France of Eden Hazard, their chief lock-picker of defences.

Previous tournaments:

Belgium have reached the finals on four previous occasions. Their best performance came in 1980 when they reached the final, losing 2-1 to West Germany.

1972 semis; 1980 runners-up; 1984 group stage; 2000 group stage.

