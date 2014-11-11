SARAJEVO Nov 11 Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic could miss the Euro 2016 qualifier in Israel on Sunday with a groin injury, joining several first-team regulars, including top scorer Edin Dzeko, on the sidelines for the Group B clash in Haifa.

Begovic was injured during Stoke City's 2-1 Premier League win at Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday and was hopeful he would recover in time for Bosnia's crunch qualifier after they picked up only two points in their opening three games.

"I had to stay in Stoke for a check-up but I will join my Bosnia team mates (on Wednesday) and hopefully will be ready for (the match against Israel)," the 27-year old keeper told www.sportsport.ba on Tuesday.

"I played through the pain after taking a knock in the groin in the first half against Tottenham and I will know more about my condition in a day or two, but there is a good chance I will be fit," he said.

Begovic's absence would be another blow to Bosnia's hopes of getting their campaign back on track after draws with Wales and Belgium which followed a shock home defeat by Cyprus.

Dzeko has been sidelined for three weeks with a calf injury while midfielder Tino Sven Susic and Avdija Vrsajevic were also ruled out after arriving at the team's Zenica training camp.

Striker Vedad Ibisevic, midfielder Sejad Salihovic and defender Sead Kolasinac are long-term absentees, meaning under-fire coach Safet Susic will have to field a makeshift side with wingers Edin Visca and Izet Hajrovic likely to play up front. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade, editing by Ed Osmond)