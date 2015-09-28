SARAJEVO, Sept 28 Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko has been ruled out of their final two Euro 2016 qualifiers at home to Wales on Oct. 10 and away to Cyprus three days later with a knee injury.

Dzeko, who is on loan at AS Roma from Manchester City, faces up to six weeks on the sidelines after twisting his knee in the 5-1 Italian Serie A win over newcomers Carpi on Saturday.

"It was tough to learn last night that Dzeko is out and it is just as difficult to imagine our national team without him," Bosnia coach Mehmed Bazdarevic told a news conference on Monday.

"That's the situation, though, and we have to find the right solution in the present circumstances."

"It will be a makeshift best 11 for our crunch games but I am confident that we can beat Wales on our turf in Zenica, where the fans create a cracking atmosphere.

VfB Stuttgart striker Vedad Ibisevic should lead the line for the Bosnians with Edin Visca and Izet Hajrovic likely to be deployed on the flanks.

Bosnia are fourth in Group B with 11 points from eight games. Wales top the standings with 18 points, ahead of Belgium on 17 and Israel on 13.

The top two from each of the nine groups and the best third-placed team will qualify automatically for next year's 24-nation tournament along with hosts France.

The other eight third-placed sides will enter a two-legged playoff for the remaining four berths.

(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ed Osmond)

