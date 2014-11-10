SARAJEVO Nov 10 Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko is likely to miss Sunday's Euro 2016 qualifier away to Israel due to a calf injury and coach Safet Susic said they cannot win the match without him.

If sidelined, Dzeko's absence would be a bitter blow to Bosnia's hopes of getting their Group B campaign on track after taking only two points from the opening three games.

The robust hitman limped off the pitch four minutes after coming on as a second half substitute in Manchester City's 2-2 Premier League draw at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

"If Dzeko can't play we will be resigned to playing for a draw against Israel because we have no hope of winning without him," Susic told Bosnia's FENA news agency on Monday.

"If that turns out to be the case, we will have to mount a sustained challenge after the winter break and win five of the remaining six games if we are to reach the finals in France."

The Bosnians, who made a group stage exit at the 2014 World Cup finals in June after reaching their first major tournament as an independent nation, drew against Wales and Belgium after suffering a shock home defeat by Cyprus in Euro 2016 qualifying.

The poor run has piled the pressure on 59-year old Susic, who may also miss Avdija Vrsajevic as the right back faces a race against time to shake off a knock sustained in Hajduk Split's 2-1 Croatian league win over Osijek on Saturday.

"Vrsajevic may be sidelined too and that's why I have included Rijeka's Zoran Kvrzic in the squad," said Susic.

"Kvrzic has been part of the unit before so I have every confidence that he will do the job if called upon."

