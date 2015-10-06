SARAJEVO Oct 6 Bosnia striker Edin Dzeko has a good chance of recovering from a knee injury in time for their Euro 2016 home qualifier against Wales on Saturday, the Balkan nation's assistant coach Dragan Peric said.

"We hope Dzeko will be ready," Peric told the national team's official website (www.reprezentacija.ba) on Tuesday.

"He was due a check-up in Rome today which included training with the ball and as far as we know, he will be at the staff's disposal for the Wales match."

Dzeko was predicted to face up to six weeks on the sidelines after twisting his knee in AS Roma's 5-1 Serie A win over Carpi on Sept. 26. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Toby Davis)