SARAJEVO Oct 7 Bosnia, who have never qualified for a major tournament as an independent nation, crushed Luxembourg 5-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday to clinch at least a playoff berth.

Group D will be decided on Tuesday in Paris when leaders France host the Bosnians in their final game. France have 20 points with Bosnia on 19.

Bosnia's Edin Dzeko kicked off the first-half goal spree with a 12th-minute goal after which lively playmaker Zvjezdan Misimovic scored twice, including a penalty.

Miralem Pjanic fired the hosts 4-0 up before halftime and Haris Hedunjanin got a fifth soon after the restart.

"We are going to France with relief and we will do our best to cause a surprise. France need one point and we need a clear victory, but if nothing else, it is important that we have clinched a playoff berth," said Bosnia coach Safet Susic.

The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other runners-up enter two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela)