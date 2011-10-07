SARAJEVO Oct 7 Bosnia, who have never qualified
for a major tournament as an independent nation, crushed
Luxembourg 5-0 in a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday to clinch at
least a playoff berth.
Group D will be decided on Tuesday in Paris when leaders
France host the Bosnians in their final game. France have 20
points with Bosnia on 19.
Bosnia's Edin Dzeko kicked off the first-half goal spree
with a 12th-minute goal after which lively playmaker Zvjezdan
Misimovic scored twice, including a penalty.
Miralem Pjanic fired the hosts 4-0 up before halftime and
Haris Hedunjanin got a fifth soon after the restart.
"We are going to France with relief and we will do our best
to cause a surprise. France need one point and we need a clear
victory, but if nothing else, it is important that we have
clinched a playoff berth," said Bosnia coach Safet Susic.
The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best
second-placed team gain automatic berths in the finals alongside
joint hosts Poland and Ukraine while the other runners-up enter
two-legged playoffs for the remaining four places.
(Reporting By Maja Zuvela)