ZENICA, Bosnia, Nov 11 Bosnia and Portugal left their two-legged Euro 2012 playoff finely balanced after a goalless stalemate on Friday on a barely playable pitch in the ramshackle Bilino Polje stadium.

The Portuguese, who celebrated a 2-0 aggregate win over Bosnia at the same venue in their 2010 World Cup playoff, dominated proceedings but were almost caught napping late in the game after a subdued home side finally came to life.

Portugal had the upper hand in the opening stages with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani looking lively on either flank, but failed to create any clear-cut chances as their final pass kept going astray on a bumpy surface littered with holes.

The consistently unpredicatble and awkward bounce of the ball forced Helder Postiga to fire his close-range volley high over the bar several minutes before Sanel Jahic blocked a stinging Ronaldo shot from 12 metres.

The Portuguese continued to press after the interval and Ronaldo missed an excellent chance in the 51st minute, scuffing his shot wide from 10 metres after a defence-splitting through ball hit a clot of mud in front of him.

Postiga then curled his shot from the heart of the penalty box just wide of the far post as the Bosnians began to tire and needed several last-gasp clearances to keep the visitors at bay.

Bosnia's in-form Manchester City striker Edin Dzeko had a quiet game and attempted his first shot on goal only in the 71st minute, blazing his effort from 20 metres high and wide.

Second half substitute Vedad Ibisevic injected attacking spirit into the home side but squandered Bosnia's best two chances in the closing stages, the first when he sliced the ball wide from seven metres after a poor first touch.

The striker was then put through by a delightful Miralem Pjanic pass but shot over the bar when he had only keeper Rui Patricio to beat.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Dave Thompson.