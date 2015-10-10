ZENICA, Bosnia Oct 10 Wales ended a 57-year wait to qualify for a major tournament despite Saturday's 2-0 defeat in Bosnia which kept alive the Balkan nation's hopes of joining them at the Euro 2016 finals.

The result left the Welsh second in Group B on 18 points from nine games, two behind Belgium who also qualified, and four ahead of third-placed Bosnia.

Substitute Milan Djuric, who replaced winger Edin Visca on the hour, fired Bosnia ahead in the 71st minute and striker Vedad Ibisevic sealed the win in the 90th.

The Welsh are at home to bottom team Andorra in their final match while Bosnia will seal a playoff berth if they beat Cyprus on Tuesday. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Ken Ferris)