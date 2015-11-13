ZENICA, Bosnia Nov 13 A late goal by striker Edin Dzeko rescued a 1-1 draw for Bosnia after the first leg of their Euro 2016 playoff with Ireland was hampered by poor visibility on Friday.

The Irish took an 82nd-minute lead through midfielder Robbie Brady, after thick fog had descended on the Bilino Polje stadium, before Dzeko replied with a neat finish.

The players were barely visible throughout the second period of a disjointed match during which the home side had the upper hand but fell behind against the run of play.

The game was played under tight security, amid fears of crowd trouble with several hundred Irish fans in the stadium, but it was an incident-free playoff after the home supporters had applauded the visiting team's national anthem.

Bosnia dominated the opening half as winger Edin Visca and full back Mensur Mujdza found space to operate on the right flank against an Irish team missing several key players through injury and suspension.

The home side's adventurous 4-4-2 formation, featuring Dzeko and Vedad Ibisevic up front, was however denied a single clear-cut opportunity by a well-organised Irish defence.

Ibisevic missed the best chance in the 22nd minute when he volleyed wide while Ireland keeper Darren Randolph saved an Ervin Zukanovic header after another raid down the right.

Senad Lulic then missed a sitter on the hour, allowing Randolph to parry a feeble close-range effort after a ricochet from a poor clearance fell kindly for the left winger.

Brady stunned the home crowd with a darting solo run and a clinical left-foot strike with eight minutes to go.

Irish joy was short-lived, though, as substitute Ognjen Vranjes found Dzeko in the heart of the penalty box three minutes later and Bosnia's top scorer made no mistake. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)