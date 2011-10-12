SARAJEVO Oct 12 Bosnia are confident of
qualifying for Euro 2012 through the playoffs after holding
France to a 1-1 draw in Paris in their final qualifying round
game, coach Safet Susic said.
Needing a win to leapfrog the French in Group D and reach
their first major tournament as an independent nation, the
Bosnians dominated for long spells and led through a superb Edin
Dzeko goal before a late Samir Nasri penalty sent the French
through.
"This is not the end, we have shown in Paris that we can
stand our ground against anyone and I am confident we will
qualify through the playoffs," Susic told Bosnian media after
Tuesday's game at the Stade de France.
"This is not the same team that lost the 2010 World Cup
playoff to Portugal two years ago, these lads are now playing
with a lot more confidence and are not afraid to take the game
to Europe's best teams.
"It's a pity we didn't beat France because in the first half
we outplayed them like no one has on their own turf.
"We ran out of steam in the second and I had to substitute
two players because they couldn't carry on."
Former Yugoslavia and Paris St. Germain midfielder Susic,
who played in the 1982 and 1990 World Cup tournaments, was
furious with the penalty given to France after Nasri went down
under a clumsy challenge from Emir Spahic.
"I was stunned when the referee awarded the spot kick
because even if it was a foul, it was outside the penalty area
and it didn't even look like a foul," he said.
"It was a controversial penalty to say the least."
Bosnia will be unseeded in Thursday's draw in Krakow for the
two-legged playoffs.
