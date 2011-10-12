SARAJEVO Oct 12 Bosnia are confident of qualifying for Euro 2012 through the playoffs after holding France to a 1-1 draw in Paris in their final qualifying round game, coach Safet Susic said.

Needing a win to leapfrog the French in Group D and reach their first major tournament as an independent nation, the Bosnians dominated for long spells and led through a superb Edin Dzeko goal before a late Samir Nasri penalty sent the French through.

"This is not the end, we have shown in Paris that we can stand our ground against anyone and I am confident we will qualify through the playoffs," Susic told Bosnian media after Tuesday's game at the Stade de France.

"This is not the same team that lost the 2010 World Cup playoff to Portugal two years ago, these lads are now playing with a lot more confidence and are not afraid to take the game to Europe's best teams.

"It's a pity we didn't beat France because in the first half we outplayed them like no one has on their own turf.

"We ran out of steam in the second and I had to substitute two players because they couldn't carry on."

Former Yugoslavia and Paris St. Germain midfielder Susic, who played in the 1982 and 1990 World Cup tournaments, was furious with the penalty given to France after Nasri went down under a clumsy challenge from Emir Spahic.

"I was stunned when the referee awarded the spot kick because even if it was a foul, it was outside the penalty area and it didn't even look like a foul," he said.

"It was a controversial penalty to say the least."

Bosnia will be unseeded in Thursday's draw in Krakow for the two-legged playoffs.

