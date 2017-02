ZENICA, Bosnia Nov 11 Bosnia and Portugal left their two-legged Euro 2012 playoff finely balanced after a goalless stalemate on Friday on a barely playable pitch in the ramshackle Bilino Polje stadium.

The Portuguese, who celebrated a 2-0 aggregate win over Bosnia at the same venue in their 2010 World Cup playoff, dominated proceedings but were almost caught napping late in the game after a subdued home side finally came to life.

Portugal had the upper hand in the opening stages with Cristiano Ronaldo and Nani looking lively on either flank, but failed to create any clear-cut chances as their final pass kept going astray on a bumpy surface littered with holes.

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Dave Thompson)