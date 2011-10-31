SARAJEVO Oct 31 Bosnia are convinced their Euro 2012 playoff against Portugal will be extremely tight, coach Safet Susic said after naming his 23-man squad on Monday.

The Bosnians, aiming to reach their first major tournament as an independent nation, will be at home in the first leg in Zenica on Nov. 11 with the return leg scheduled for Nov. 15 in Lisbon.

"We are convinced the tie will go down to the wire regardless of the result in the first leg," Susic told a news conference.

"We have to make sure we don't make sloppy mistakes in our own half and we also have to keep their forwards at bay.

"I also believe we will have fair refereeing because I don't see why Edin Dzeko should be less entertaining for the fans in next year's finals than Cristiano Ronaldo," he said.

Bosnia will be eager to avenge their 2-0 aggregate defeat by Portugal in a 2010 World Cup playoff, when the Portuguese won the first leg at home 1-0 and the reverse fixture in Zenica by the same score.

Susic will be without several regular starters through suspension and injury but will be boosted by the return of fit-again defenders Sanel Jahic and Muhamed Besic as well as midfielder Sejad Salihovic.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Kenan Hasagic (Istanbul), Asmir Begovic (Stoke City), Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banja Luka).

Defenders: Boris Pandza (Mechelen), Emir Spahic (Sevilla), Adnan Mravac (Mattersburg), Sasa Papac (Rangers), Muhamed Besic (Hamburg SV), Sanel Jahic (Apoel Nicosia).

Midfield: Adnan Zahirovic (Spartak Nalchik), Elvir Rahimic (CSKA Moscow), Haris Medunjanin (Maccabi Tel Aviv), Sejad Salihovic (Hoffenheim), Senad Lulic (Lazio), Zvjezdan Misimovic (Dynamo Moscow), Miralem Pjanic (Roma), Senijad Ibricic (Lokomotiv Moscow), Semir Stilic (Lech Poznan), Darko Maletic (Aktobe Lento).

Strikers: Vedad Ibisevic (Hoffenheim), Edin Dzeko (Manchester City), Ermin Zec (Genclerbirligi), Zlatan Muslimovic (no club).

