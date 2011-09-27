By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, Sept 27 Bosnia have a slim chance of
beating France to automatic qualification for the Euro 2012
finals but are confident of clinching a playoff berth, coach
Safet Susic said on Tuesday.
A home win over Luxembourg in Zenica on Oct 7. would seal a
runners-up spot for Bosnia in Group D, where France lead the way
with 17 points from eight matches followed by the Bosnians on 16
and Romania with 12 points.
Bosnia, who have never qualified for a major tournament as
an independent nation, could win the group and advance to next
year's finals in Poland and Ukraine when they face France in
their final group match on Oct. 11.
"We have to be realistic and admit that France are strong
favourites, hence saying anything contrary or promising a win in
Paris would be preposterous," Susic told a news conference after
naming his 21-man squad for the two crunch qualifiers.
"I don't want to talk about the game against France because
the imperative is to beat Luxembourg and finish as runners-up,
which was my objective when I took over.
"I will field my best eleven against Luxembourg and perhaps
an experimental side against France, because I have two world
class goalkeepers and several players I want to test for a
possible playoff tie.
"We have to be focused against Luxembourg because it's a key
match and they have nothing to lose," said former Yugoslavia
forward Susic, who took over from Croatian Miroslav Blazevic in
December 2009.
Susic, who played for Yugoslavia in the 1982 and 1990 World
Cups, can choose between Stoke City's Asmir Begovic and
Istanbul's Kenan Hasagic between the posts, while striker Sejad
Salihovic has been ruled out with a long-term injury.
Vedad Ibisevic is likely to join Manchester City's in-form
hitman Edin Dzeko up front, with Zvjezdan Misimovic and Miralem
Pjanic set to pull the strings in midfield.
The winners of Europe's nine qualifying groups and the best
second-placed team will qualify automatically for the finals
while the other eight runners-up enter a two-leg playoff for the
remaining four berths.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Asmir Begovic (Stoke City), Kenan Hasagic
(Istanbul), Asmir Avdukic (Borac Banjaluka).
Defenders: Boris Pandza (Mechelen), Emir Spahic (Sevilla),
Sasa Papac (Rangers), Adnan Mravac (Mattersburg), Mensur Mujdza
(Freiburg).
Midfield: Miralem Pjanic (Roma), Elvir Rahimic (CSKA
Moscow), Zvjezdan Misimovic (Dynamo Moscow), Adnan Zahirovic
(Spartak Nalchik), Senad Lulic (Lazio), Haris Medunjanin
(Maccabi Tel Aviv), Semir Stilic (Lech Poznan), Darko Maletic
(Aktobe Lento), Senijad Ibricic (Lokomotiv Moscow).
Strikers: Edin Dzeko (Manchester City), Zlatan Muslimovic
(no club), Ermin Zec (Genclerbirligi), Vedad Ibisevic
(Hoffenheim).
(Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; Editing by Justin
Palmer)