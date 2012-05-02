VIENNA May 2 Austrian government officials will
not attend the European soccer championship in Ukraine in June
as a "political signal", Chancellor Werner Faymann said on
Wednesday.
"We are concerned about the situation in Ukraine and
especially about the detention conditions for former Premier
Yulia Tymoshenko," he said in a statement.
"Thus we support the position of Germany, which advocates a
political boycott of Euro 2012."
Officials also played down as unrealistic suggestions that
Austria, which co-hosted the last Euros with Switzerland in 2008
but whose team has not qualified this time, could host matches
originally scheduled to be played in Ukraine.
