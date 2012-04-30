By Karolos Grohmann
| BERLIN, April 30
BERLIN, April 30 German sports officials urged
the country's politicians on Monday to drop any thoughts of a
boycott of June's European soccer championships in Ukraine and
Poland, saying similar actions have not been successful in the
past.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel could cancel her visit to
Ukraine during Euro 2012 if jailed former prime minister Yulia
Tymoshenko is not released by then, Germany's Der Spiegel
magazine reported on Sunday.
"Boycotting major sports events has proved to be unsuccessful
and senseless in the past," German Olympic Sports confederation
chief Thomas Bach said.
"After the boycott of the 1980 (Moscow) Olympic Games not a
single Russian soldier withdrew from Afghanistan," he told hr
radio in reference to a Games boycott of several nations
including the United States over the Soviet invasion of
Afghanistan.
Bach, who is also an International Olympic Committee Vice
President, said the world of sport should always remain neutral.
"Sports cannot and should not be political," he said. "It
must always be neutral. Only then can it be unifying and help
build bridges instead of erecting walls."
Former German soccer federation boss (DFB) Theo Zwanziger,
who is now a senior official at world governing body FIFA, also
opposed any boycott.
"We have achieved nothing with this in past events," said
Zwanziger.
The European Union saw Tymoshenko's jailing last October as
politically motivated and has criticised her abuse-of-office
conviction. The case has strained ties between the former Soviet
republic and the EU it aspires to join one day.
"If Tymoshenko is not released by the start of the Euros in
June, the German footballers will then most likely have to play
without Merkel being in attendance," Der Spiegel said without
naming any sources.
Ukraine is co-hosting the June 8-July 1 tournament together
with neighbouring Poland. Merkel usually travels to attend
important matches involving the Germany team.
Tymoshenko, 51, the main political rival of President Viktor
Yanukovich, is serving a seven-year prison term in the city of
Kharkiv, where Germany will play one of its group matches.
She has been on hunger strike for more than a week.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Mark Meadows)