LONDON, June 7 Britain's Foreign Office has warned fans travelling to France for the Euro 2016 soccer tournament that its venues are "potential targets for terrorist attacks".

The Foreign Office website, updated on Tuesday, advised fans to be vigilant at all times and follow the advice of French authorities.

"During Euro 2016, stadiums, fan zones, venues broadcasting the tournament and transport hubs and links represent potential targets for terrorist attacks," the advice read.

Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office said the updated advice was not in response to a specific threat and was being issued to provide relevant information for fans. (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)