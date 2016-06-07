Soccer-Firmino fined and handed a one-year driving ban
Feb 1 Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino was fined 20,000 pounds ($25,286.00) on Wednesday and banned from driving for a year after he pleaded guilty to charges of drink-driving.
LONDON, June 7 Britain's Foreign Office has warned fans travelling to France for the Euro 2016 soccer tournament that its venues are "potential targets for terrorist attacks".
The Foreign Office website, updated on Tuesday, advised fans to be vigilant at all times and follow the advice of French authorities.
"During Euro 2016, stadiums, fan zones, venues broadcasting the tournament and transport hubs and links represent potential targets for terrorist attacks," the advice read.
Prime Minister David Cameron's Downing Street office said the updated advice was not in response to a specific threat and was being issued to provide relevant information for fans. (Reporting by Kylie Maclellan and Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Stephen Addison)
Feb 1 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said Diego Costa is "not the nicest guy" on the pitch but praised him as an indispensable warrior for Premier League leaders Chelsea after the clubs drew 1-1 on Tuesday.
Feb 1 Sunderland manager David Moyes refused to be downbeat over their failure to sign a striker in January and will focus on improving team spirit following Tuesday's 0-0 home draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.