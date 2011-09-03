SOFIA, Sept 3 Bulgaria coach Lothar Matthaeus has dropped CSKA Sofia striker Spas Delev from his squad for Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group G qualifier in Switzerland for indiscipline.

"He (Delev) is a good player and the door is not closed for him," the German told local media on Saturday after Bulgaria's 3-0 home defeat by group leaders England on Friday.

"But he must learn what it means to be an international player. We want to show him a lesson."

Matthaeus and the gifted but hot-headed Delev had a heated discussion before the England match. The coach left him out for the game, saying the 22-year-old lacked professionalism.

Bulgaria have also dropped PSV Eindhoven right back Stanislav Manolev and Crystal Palace central defender Alexander Tunchev while drafting in Levski Sofia midfielder Vladimir Gadzhev.

Matthaeus's team have five points from six matches and have little chance of qualifying for next year's finals.

