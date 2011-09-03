Soccer-Improving Everton can keep Lukaku happy, says Koeman
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
SOFIA, Sept 3 Bulgaria coach Lothar Matthaeus has dropped CSKA Sofia striker Spas Delev from his squad for Tuesday's Euro 2012 Group G qualifier in Switzerland for indiscipline.
"He (Delev) is a good player and the door is not closed for him," the German told local media on Saturday after Bulgaria's 3-0 home defeat by group leaders England on Friday.
"But he must learn what it means to be an international player. We want to show him a lesson."
Matthaeus and the gifted but hot-headed Delev had a heated discussion before the England match. The coach left him out for the game, saying the 22-year-old lacked professionalism.
Bulgaria have also dropped PSV Eindhoven right back Stanislav Manolev and Crystal Palace central defender Alexander Tunchev while drafting in Levski Sofia midfielder Vladimir Gadzhev.
Matthaeus's team have five points from six matches and have little chance of qualifying for next year's finals.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more sports stories
LONDON, Feb 9 Everton can match striker Romelu Lukaku's ambition and keep the Belgium international at Goodison Park, manager Ronald Koeman said on Thursday.
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.