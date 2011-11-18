LONDON Nov 18 The Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) has been fined 40,000 euros ($54,092) by UEFA for racist abuse by fans in their Euro 2012 qualifier against England in September, Europe's governing body said on Friday.

UEFA said home fans had directed racist chants at England players during the Group G game in Sofia on Sept. 2, and had set off and thrown fireworks.

"The Bulgarian Football Union has been fined 40,000 euros by UEFA's Control and Disciplinary Body for incidents at the UEFA Euro 2012 qualifier against England in September," UEFA said in a statement on their website (www.uefa.com).

Despite efforts from the BFU to stamp out racism, there have been sporadic incidents in the Balkan country in recent years.

CSKA Sofia supporters made monkey noises at former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse during a Champions League match in 2005.

UEFA have given the BFU three days to appeal. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Toby Davis; ediitng by Clare Fallon)