SOFIA Oct 11 Gareth Bale scored the only goal
as improving Wales beat Bulgaria 1-0 in an almost deserted Vasil
Levski stadium in Euro 2012 qualifying on Tuesday.
Bulgaria finished bottom of Group G with five points from
eight games while Wales were one place higher on nine.
Wales lost their first four matches but ended on a high by
winning three times in 40 days.
The lively Bale, who also hit the bar after the break, was
on target in the dying seconds of the first half when his low
drive from the edge of the box deflected off Ivan Ivanov and
wrong-footed goalkeeper Nikolay Mihaylov.
The home side came closest to scoring five minutes from time
when substitute Valeri Bojinov embarrassingly missed from close
range.
"The truth is we can't score goals," captain Stilian Petrov
told Bulgarian state television. "We create chances but we can't
score.
"Look at the stands, you see no one there. That explains
everything," he added referring to an attendance of around
1,000.
Bulgaria, who last won on home soil in October 2009, failed
to score a single goal at home in the qualifying campaign.
Midfielder Blagoy Georgiev, capped 46 times by Bulgaria,
announced his international retirement.
