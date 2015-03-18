SOFIA, March 18 Bulgaria coach Ivaylo Petev recalled defender Ivan Bandalovski and striker Valeri Bojinov for next week's Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy, the Bulgarian Football Union said on Wednesday.

Petev included 28-year-old Partizan Belgrade right back Bandalovski for the first time since the World Cup qualifier against Denmark in October 2012.

Italian Serie B side Ternana's Bojinov was recalled for the first time since the friendly international against Kazakhstan in June 2013.

Petev, who will make his competitive debut as Bulgaria coach in the Italy qualifier at the Vasil Levski stadium on March 28, also included five players from champions Ludogorets in his 23-man squad.

Unbeaten Italy are second in Group H with 10 points from four matches, behind leaders Croatia on goal difference. Bulgaria are fourth with four points from four games. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; editing by Justin Palmer)