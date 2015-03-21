SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria coach Ivaylo Petev has called up striker Radoslav Vasilev for next week's Euro 2016 qualifier against Italy with midfielder Georgi Milanov doubtful for the game due to injury, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) said on Saturday.

"That was my goal and I'm very pleased that I'm part of the national team," Vasilev told reporters after scoring twice in his club Slavia Sofia's 3-0 win over Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the Bulgarian league on Saturday.

In-form Vasilev, 24, also scored two goals to help Slavia thrash Haskovo 5-1 on Tuesday.

Milanov, one of Bulgaria's key players, sustained an ankle injury on duty during CSKA Moscow's 4-1 win at Arsenal Tula in the Russian League on Saturday and may miss the match at the Vasil Levski stadium in Sofia on March 28.

The BFU said that Milanov will return to Bulgaria and have a scan on the injury in a local hospital on Sunday.

Petev, who will make his competitive debut as Bulgaria coach, will have to cope without Basel central defender Ivan Ivanov who is still recovering from a knee injury.

Bulgaria are fourth in Group H after picking up four points from as many games. Unbeaten Italy are second with 10 points from four matches, behind leaders Croatia on goal difference. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ian Chadband)