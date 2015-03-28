SOFIA, March 28 Injury-hit Italy salvaged a 2-2 draw against Bulgaria in a pulsating Euro 2016 Group H encounter at a near-empty Vasil Levski stadium on Saturday thanks to Brazilian-born debutant Eder's brilliant late equaliser.

The stunning goal from the son of the 1982 Brazilian World Cup luminary Eder leaves Italy still unbeaten on 11 points but now two points adrift of group leaders Croatia, with Bulgaria still languishing in fourth place on just five points.

Italy had grabbed the lead in the fourth minute when the Bulgarian left back Yordan Minev put the ball into his own net under pressure from Simone Zaza following Andrea Bertolacci's left-wing cross.

Bulgaria levelled the score seven minutes later thanks to Ivelin Popov's thunderous 20-metre drive that ended his 17-month international goal drought.

A few thousand Bulgaria supporters, having not seen a home win in a competitive match in two years, erupted into cheers in the 17th minute when striker Ilian Micanski made it 2-1 with a bullet header from Georgi Milanov's precise cross.

But six minutes from time, substitute Eder, who replaced Zaza 13 minutes after the break, collected a pass from captain Giorgio Chiellini with his back to goal before spinning away from his marker and curling an unstoppable shot into the far corner. (Reporting by Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ian Chadband)