SOFIA, Sept 2 England eased to a 3-0 win over
goal-shy Bulgaria thanks to a double strike from Wayne Rooney in
their Euro 2012 Group G qualifier on Friday to take a step
towards the finals.
England's goals all came in the first period with Rooney
finding the net midway through the half and just before the
break after defender Gary Cahill had put the visitors ahead.
England, playing in dark blue shirts, took advantage of some
hapless defending that allowed Cahill to score his first goal
for his country after just 13 minutes.
Rooney, who has been back to his best form at the start of
the new domestic season, then made no mistake with a firm header
in the 21st from a Stewart Downing cross.
An unmarked Rooney made it 3-0 in first-half added time with
an easy close-range finish following a fine solo run by Theo
Walcott and a precise right-wing cross from Ashley Young.
Fabio Capello's side top the standings with 14 points from
six games after their fourth win of the campaign while Bulgaria
remain fourth with five points.
