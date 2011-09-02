SOFIA, Sept 2 England eased to a 3-0 win over goal-shy Bulgaria thanks to a double strike from Wayne Rooney in their Euro 2012 Group G qualifier on Friday to take a step towards the finals.

England's goals all came in the first period with Rooney finding the net midway through the half and just before the break after defender Gary Cahill had put the visitors ahead.

England, playing in dark blue shirts, took advantage of some hapless defending that allowed Cahill to score his first goal for his country after just 13 minutes.

Rooney, who has been back to his best form at the start of the new domestic season, then made no mistake with a firm header in the 21st from a Stewart Downing cross.

An unmarked Rooney made it 3-0 in first-half added time with an easy close-range finish following a fine solo run by Theo Walcott and a precise right-wing cross from Ashley Young.

Fabio Capello's side top the standings with 14 points from six games after their fourth win of the campaign while Bulgaria remain fourth with five points. (Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)