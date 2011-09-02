(Adds detail, quotes)
* Rooney and Cahill lift England
* Bulgaria hopes almost over
SOFIA, Sept 2 Wayne Rooney continued his
brilliant start to the season by netting twice as England
strolled to a 3-0 win over goal-shy Bulgaria in a one-sided Euro
2012 Group G qualifier on Friday.
The goals all came in the first period with Rooney finding
the net midway through the half and just before the break after
defender Gary Cahill had put the visitors ahead with his first
international strike.
"It was very important to win here," England coach Fabio
Capello told reporters. "We played a really good game and
prepared really well."
England, playing in unfamiliar dark blue shirts and light
blue shorts, went in front when Bolton Wanderers defender Cahill
converted a pass from Gareth Barry after 13 minutes.
Rooney, who has been on fire for Manchester United this
season, made it 2-0 with a firm header from Stewart Downing's
right-wing cross.
The unmarked Rooney then tapped the ball into an empty net
from close range following a fine solo run by Theo Walcott and a
precise right-wing centre from Ashley Young in first-half
stoppage time.
Capello's side top the group with 14 points from six games,
three ahead of Montenegro who lost 2-1 to Wales on Friday.
Bulgaria remain fourth with five points.
England's victory could have been even more emphatic as they
dominated throughout.
LAMPARD LEFT OUT
Downing headed against the post from a delightful cross by
Young and home keeper Nikolay Mihaylov did well to parry Scott
Parker's stunning drive.
Chelsea's Frank Lampard, who had 86 caps at the start of the
day, was left out by England in a competitive match for the
first time since 2007 and the decision was vindicated as Parker
and Barry shone in midfield.
Lampard eventually came on for Barry with 10 minutes left.
"I decided on Barry instead because I saw the last game he
played and he was in good form," added Capello.
"Frank is always a really important player for the national
team. He is getting better but he is not on top form at this
moment."
Walcott escaped the offside trap but could not find the
fourth goal as his 18-metre shot went wide with only Mihaylov to
beat.
Defeat virtually knocked Bulgaria out of the competition as
Lothar Matthaeus's team failed to score in a third consecutive
home game in the group.
"We all saw the difference between the two teams," said
former Germany playmaker Matthaeus.
"We tried to create some scoring opportunities but England
played very well."
(Reporting By Angel Krasimirov; Editing by Ken Ferris)