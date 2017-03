SOFIA Nov 11 Bulgaria midfielders Todor Nedelev and Vladimir Gadzhev will miss their Euro 2016 Group H qualifier against Malta on Sunday due to injuries, the domestic football union (BFU) said.

Nedelev, 21, has a foot problem and Gadzhev, capped 25 times, will be out for up to three months after undergoing surgery to repair torn knee ligaments.

Coach Luboslav Penev called up CSKA Sofia's Brazilian-born midfielder Marquinhos to cover their absence.

(Reporting by Angel Krasimirov, editing by Ed Osmond)