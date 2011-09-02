SOFIA, Sept 2 Bulgaria coach Lothar Matthaeus issued an apology after a section of home fans aimed racist abuse at England winger Ashley Young during a Euro 2012 qualifier on Friday.

After the Group G tie, won 3-0 by the visitors, a spokesman said the English Football Association had reported the incident to European soccer's governing body UEFA.

"We've raised it with the Bulgarian Football Federation and the UEFA delegate," the FA spokesman told reporters. "That's all we're saying about it."

Former Germany playmaker Matthaeus said: "I didn't hear it but it is pitiful for such things to happen. I would like to apologise on behalf of the federation."

Manchester United winger Young played for 62 minutes before being replaced by James Milner.

It is not the first time a black player from an English team has been targeted in Bulgaria.

In 2005 CSKA Sofia supporters were heard aiming monkey noises at Liverpool's French striker Djibril Cisse during a Champions League match.

