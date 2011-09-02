By Angel Krasimirov
| SOFIA, Sept 2
SOFIA, Sept 2 Bulgaria coach Lothar Matthaeus
issued an apology after a section of home fans aimed racist
abuse at England winger Ashley Young during a Euro 2012
qualifier on Friday.
After the Group G tie, won 3-0 by the visitors, a spokesman
said the English Football Association had reported the incident
to European soccer's governing body UEFA.
"We've raised it with the Bulgarian Football Federation and
the UEFA delegate," the FA spokesman told reporters. "That's all
we're saying about it."
Former Germany playmaker Matthaeus said: "I didn't hear it
but it is pitiful for such things to happen. I would like to
apologise on behalf of the federation."
Manchester United winger Young played for 62 minutes before
being replaced by James Milner.
It is not the first time a black player from an English team
has been targeted in Bulgaria.
In 2005 CSKA Sofia supporters were heard aiming monkey
noises at Liverpool's French striker Djibril Cisse during a
Champions League match.
(Editing by Tony Jimenez. To comment on this
story: sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for more sports stories