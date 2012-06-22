GNIEWINO, Poland, June 22 Goalkeeper Iker
Casillas marked Spain's 2010 World Cup triumph by grabbing his
television reporter girlfriend during their post-final interview
and kissing her passionately in front of millions of viewers.
If Spain retain the title at Euro 2012, fans will hope for a
repeat performance but captain Casillas has promised a slightly
different celebration - this time veteran Cadena Ser reporter
Jose Ramon De la Morena will get a smacker on the lips.
"If I win the European Championship the first thing I will
do is seek you out and give you a kiss right on the chops," a
laughing Casillas told De la Morena on Thursday when asked if he
was planning a repeat of 2010 with girlfriend Sara Carbonero.
"You'll have to see if you can catch me," replied the radio
station's De la Morena.
Spain face France in the quarter-finals in Donetsk on
Saturday with the winners scheduled to meet Cristiano Ronaldo's
Portugal in the last four.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)