By Justin Palmer
| WARSAW, June 29
WARSAW, June 29 Composed, thoughtful and smartly
dressed, it is unlikely Vicente Del Bosque or Cesare Prandelli
will indulge in touchline histrionics when Spain face Italy in
the Euro 2012 final on Sunday.
For Del Bosque, the Kiev final is just another chapter in
Spain's domination of world soccer since they were crowned
European champions in 2008, and then became world champions two
years later.
For Prandelli, another meeting with the holders, three weeks
after they drew 1-1 in their opening group stage game, is reward
for the impressive rebuilding job he was tasked with after
Italy's embarrassing flop at the 2010 World Cup.
Nothing has changed much about Spain, or Del Bosque, in his
four-year tenure as coach. The 61-year-old from Salamanca
commands the same quiet understated authority as when he first
put on his Spanish blazer, and his walrus-like silver moustache
still sports an impressive thickness.
The man at the helm of the Galactico era at Real Madrid,
winning two Champions League finals and successfully massaging
the egos of Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo and Brazil striker
Ronaldo, has had little trouble commanding respect.
His commitment to Spain's ruthlessly-effective 'Tiki Taka'
game of pass and move, has never wavered.
"All I want is for us to show the style of football we are
so passionate about and try to make history by winning," Del
Bosque said after the semi-final shootout win over Portugal.
"Already we've achieved something for everyone to be proud
of and should we make history in the final then that would be
even more the case."
DEL BOSQUE UNDECIDED
While Spain have seemingly not missed the presence of
shaggy-haired defender Carles Puyol, robbed of appearing at the
tournament by injury, Del Bosque still seems undecided on the
best way to line up without record scorer David Villa.
Had Villa been fit and not missed the tournament through
injury after failing to recover from a broken leg in time, there
is no doubt Del Bosque would have automatically selected a
recognised frontman.
As it is, he has wavered between fielding a six-man midfield
and no striker, as he did against Italy in Gdansk on June 10, or
starting with Fernando Torres or, surprisingly, Alvaro Negredo
who failed to make an impact and was taken off against Portugal.
His lack of faith in Torres is clear, with the Chelsea
striker having made just two starts in Spain's five games.
Italy coach Prandelli will have no such selection dilemmas
after a vintage display from frontmen Antonio Cassano and
two-goal Mario Balotelli in the 2-1 semi-final win over Germany
on Thursday.
The 54-year-old, twice Italian coach of the year, has
moulded Italy into a force to be reckoned with again following
their dismal 2010 World Cup group stage exit when they drew with
Paraguay and New Zealand before losing to Slovakia.
Prandelli was given the task of "overhauling the entire
structure of the national teams" when appointed weeks after
their return home from South Africa, and he has yet to taste
defeat in a competitive fixture.
The statistics make for odd reading. There is no doubt that
Prandelli's Italy take a more adventurous approach than Azzurri
sides of old, yet defensively they are as solid as ever.
Italy went through Euro qualifying unbeaten, winning eight
of 10 matches, and scoring 20 goals, but also finished with the
best defensive record across the nine groups, conceding just
twice.
While their tournament preparations were off-colour with
three successive friendly defeats and a match-fixing scandal
back home, Italy have displayed pride and passion in abundance
at Euro 2012.
Prandelli must now plot a way to stop Spain equalling
Germany's record of three European titles. The fact that Spain
have met Italy seven times before in major tournaments and never
managed an outright win give him, and his impressive team, the
chance to dream.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)