Oct 11 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results on
Tuesday.
Group A
Kazakhstan 0 Austria 0
In Astana
Referee: Hannes Kaasik (Estonia)
-
Turkey 1 Azerbaijan 0
In Istanbul
Scorer: Burak Yilmaz 60
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Peter Rasmussen (Denmark)
-
Germany 3 Belgium 1
In Duesseldorf
Scorers:
Germany: Mesut Ozil 30, Andre Schuerrle 33, Mario Gomez 48
Belgium: Marouane Fellaini 86
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Svein Oddvar Moen (Norway)
- -
Group B
Ireland 2 Armenia 1
In Dublin
Scorers:
Ireland: Valeri Aleksanyan (own goal)42, Richard Dunne 59
Armenia: Henrik Mkhitaryan 62
Red Cards: Roman Berezovsky (Armenia) 26
Ireland: Kevin Doyle 81
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez (Spain)
-
Russia 6 Andorra 0
In Moscow
Scorers: Alan Dzagoyev 5, 44, Sergei Ignashevich 26, Roman
Pavlyuchenko 30, Denis Glushakov 59, Diniyar Bilyaletdinov 78
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Eli Hacmon (Israel)
-
Macedonia 1 Slovakia 1
In Skopje
Scorers:
Macedonia: Nikolce Noveski 79
Slovakia: Juraj Piroska 54
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group C
Slovenia 1 Serbia 0
In Maribor
Scorer: Dare Vrsic 45
Missed penalty: Nemanja Vidic (Serbia) 65
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
-
Italy 3 N. Ireland 0
In Pescara
Scorers: Antonio Cassano 21, 53, Gareth McAuley 74 own goal
Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain)
- -
Group D
Albania 1 Romania 1
In Tirana
Scorers:
Albania: Hamdi Salihi 24
Romania: Srgian Luchin 77
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Gediminas Mazeika (Lithuania)
-
France 1 Bosnia 1
In Paris
Scorers:
France: Samir Nasri (pen 78)
Bosnia: Edin Dzeko 40
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
- -
Group E
Moldova 4 San Marino 0
In Chisinau
Scorers: Denis Zmeu 30, Simone Bacciocchi 62 own goal,
Alexandru Suvorov 66, Gheorghe Andronic 87
Red card: Igor Tigirlas (Moldova) 84
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Petur Reinert (Faroe Islands)
-
Sweden 3 Netherlands 2
In Solna
Scorers:
Sweden: Kim Kallstrom 14, Sebastian Larsson (pen) 52, Ola
Toivonen 53
Netherlands: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 23, Dirk Kuyt 50
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)
-
Hungary 0 Finland 0
In Budapest
Referee: Alberto Undiano Mallenco (Spain)
- -
Group F
Croatia 2 Latvia 0
In Rijeka
Scorers:
Eduardo 64, Marion Mandzukic 72
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Antony Gautier (France)
-
Georgia 1 Greece 2
In Tbilisi
Scorers:
Georgia: David Targamadze 19
Greece: Giorgos Fotakis 79, Angelos Charisteas 85
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Daniele Orsato (Italy)
-
Malta 0 Israel 2
In Ta' Qali
Scorers: Lior Refaelov 11, Rami Gershon 90
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Bruno Paixao (Portugal)
- -
Group G
Bulgaria 0 Wales 1
In Sofia
Scorer: Gareth Bale 45
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Pawel Gil (Poland)
-
Switzerland 2 Montenegro 0
In Basel
Scorer: Eren Derdiyk 51, Stephan Lichsteiner 65
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Olegario Benquerenca (Portugal)
- -
Group H
Norway 3 Cyprus 1
In Oslo
Scorers:
Norway: Morten Gamst Pedersen 25, John Carew 34, Tom Hogli
65
Cyprus: Yiannis Okkas 42
Referee: William Collum (Scotland)
-
Denmark 2 Portugal 1
In Copenhagen
Scorers:
Denmark: Michael Krohn-Dehli 13, Nicklas Bendtner 63
Portugal: Cristiano Ronaldo 90+2
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Nicola Rizzoli (Italy)
- -
Group I
Lithuania 1 Czech Republic 4
In Kaunas
Scorers:
Lithuania: Darvydas Sernas (pen) 68
Czech Republic: Michal Kadlec (2 pens) 2, 85, Jan Rezek 16,
45
Red card: Roman Hubnik (Czech Republic) 67
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: David Fernandez Borbalan (Spain)
-
Spain 3 Scotland 1
In Alicante
Scorers:
Spain: David Silva 6, 44, David Villa 54
Scotland: David Goodwillie (pen) 66
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Stefan Johannesson (Sweden)
- - - -
