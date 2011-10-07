Soccer-Ranieri certain he has the backing of Leicester players
Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results on Friday.
Group A
Azerbaijan 1 Austria 4
In Baku
Scorers:
Azerbaijan: Vugar Nadirov 74
Austria: Andreas Ivanschitz 34, Marc Janko 52, 62, Zlatko Junuzovic 90+1
Red card: Sasa Yunisoglu (Azerbaijan) 27
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Stephan Studer (Switzerland)
-
Turkey 1 Germany 3
In Istanbul
Scorers:
Turkey: Hakan Balta 78
Germany: Mario Gomez 35, Thomas Mueller 65, Bastian Schweinsteiger 86pen
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Martin Atkinson (England)
-
Belgium 4 Kazakhstan 1
In Brussels
Scorers:
Belgium: Timmy Simons 40pen, Eden Hazard 43, Vincent Kompany 49, Marvin Ogunjimi 84
Kazakhstan: Kairat Nurdauletov 86pen
Red card: Nurtas Kurgulin (Kazakhstan) 59
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Milorad Mazic (Serbia)
- -
Group B
Armenia 4 Macedonia 1
In Yerevan
Scorers:
Armenia: Marcos Pizzelli 28, Henrik Mkhitaryan 34, Gevorg Ghazaryan 69, Artur Sarkisov 90+1
Macedonia: Vance Sikov 86
Halftime: 2-0
Red card: Velice Sumulikoski (Macedonia) 53
Referee: Robert Schoergenhofer (Austria)
-
Slovakia 0 Russia 1
In Zilina
Scorer: Alan Dzagoev 71
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Jonas Eriksson (Sweden)
-
Andorra 0 Ireland 2
In Andorra
Scorers: Kevin Doyle 8, Aiden McGeady 20
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Libor Kovarik (Czech Republic)
- -
Group C
Serbia 1 Italy 1
In Belgrade
Scorers:
Serbia: Branislav Ivanovic 26
Italy: Claudio Marchisio 1
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
-
Northern Ireland 1 Estonia 2
In Belfast
Scorers:
Northern Ireland: Steven Davis 22
Estonia: Konstantin Vassiljev 77pen, 84
Scorer: 1-0
Referee: Manuel Graefe (Germany)
- -
Group D
Bosnia 5 Luxembourg 0
In Zenica
Scorers: Edin Dzeko 12, Zvjezdan Misimovic 15, 22pen, Miralem Pjanic 36, Haris Medunjanin 51
Halftime: 4-0
Referee: Simon Lee Evans (Wales)
-
Romania 2 Belarus 2
In Bucharest
Scorers:
Romania: Adrian Mutu 19, 51pen
Belarus: Sergei Kornilenko 45, Stanislav Dragun 82
Halftime: 1-1
Referee: Alan Kelly (Ireland)
-
France 3 Albania 0
In Paris
Scorers: Florent Malouda 11, Loic Remy 38, Anthony Reveillere 67
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Michael Koukoulakis (Greece)
- -
Group E
Finland 1 Sweden 2
In Helsinki
Scorers:
Finland: Joona Toivio 73
Sweden: Sebastian Larsson 8, Martin Olsson 52
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Mark Clattenburg (England)
-
Netherlands 1 Moldova 0
In Rotterdam
Scorer: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 40
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Matej Jug (Slovenia)
- -
Group F
Latvia 2 Malta 0
In Riga
Scorers: Aleksejs Visnakovs 33, Artjoms Rudnevs 83
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Richard Trutz (Slovakia)
-
Greece 2 Croatia 0
In Piraeus
Scorers: Giorgos Samaras 71, Fanis Gekas 79
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Howard Webb (England)
- -
Group G
Wales 2 Switzerland 0
In Swansea, Wales
Scorers: Aaron Ramsey 60pen, Gareth Bale 71
Red card: Reto Ziegler (Switzerland) 55
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
-
Montenegro 2 England 2
In Podgorica
Scorers:
Montenegro: Elsad Zverotic 45, Andrija Delibasic 90
England: Ashley Young 11, Darren Bent 31
Red card: Wayne Rooney (England) 74
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Wolfgang Stark (Germany)
- -
Group H
Cyprus 1 Denmark 4
In Nicosia
Scorers:
Cyprus: Andreas Avraam 45
Denmark: Lars Jacobsen 7, Dennis Rommedahl 11, 22, Michael Krohn-Dehli 20
Halftime: 1-4
Referee: Marijo Strahonja (Croatia)
-
Portugal 5 Iceland 3
In Porto
Scorers:
Portugal: Nani 13, 21, Helder Postiga 44, Joao Moutinho 81, Eliseu 87
Iceland: Hallgrimur Jonasson 48, 68, Gylfi Sigurdsson 90pen
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Bas Nijhuis (Netherlands)
- -
Group I
Czech Republic 0 Spain 2
In Prague
Scorers: Juan Mata 7, Xabi Alonso 23
Red card: Tomas Hubschman (Czech Republic) 67
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
- - - - (Editing by Toby Davis)
