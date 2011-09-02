Sept 2 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results
after Friday's matches:
Group A
Germany 6 Austria 2
In Gelsenkirchen
Scorers:
Germany: Miroslav Klose 9, Mesut Ozil 23, 47, Lukas Podolski
28, Andre Schuerrle 84, Mario Goetze 89
Austria: Marko Arnautovic 42, Martin Harnik 51
Halftime: 3-1
Referee: Paolo Tagliavento (Italy)
-
Turkey 2 Kazakhstan 1
In Istanbul
Scorers:
Turkey: Burak Yilmaz 31, Arda Turan 90+7
Kazakhstan: Ulan Konysbayev 55
Red card: Selcuk Inan (Turkey) 90+2
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
-
Azerbaijan 1 Belgium 1
In Baku
Scorers:
Azerbaijan: Rauf Aliyev 86
Belgium: Timmy Simons 55pen
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Lee Probert (England)
- -
Group B
Russia 1 Macedonia 0
In Moscow
Scorer: Igor Semshov 41
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Bulent Yildirim (Turkey)
-
Andorra 0 Armenia 3
In Andorra la Vella
Scorers: Marcos Pizzelli 35, Gevorg Ghazaryan 75, Henrik
Mkhitaryan 90+2pen
Red card: Ildefons Lima (Andorra) 90+1
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Alexander Kostadinov (Bulgaria)
-
Ireland 0 Slovakia 0
In Dublin
Referee: Pedro Proenca (Portugal)
- -
Group C
Northern Ireland 0 Serbia 1
In Belfast
Scorer: Marko Pantelic 67
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Thomas Einwaller (Austria)
-
Slovenia 1 Estonia 2
In Ljubljana
Scorers:
Slovenia: Tim Matavz 78
Estonia: Konstantin Vassiljev 29pen, Ats Purje 81
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Stephan Studer (Switzerland)
-
Faroe Islands 0 Italy 1
In Torshavn
Scorer: Antonio Cassano 11
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Tamas Bognar (Hungary)
- -
Group D
Albania 1 France 2
In Tirana
Scorers:
Albania: Erjon Bogdani 46
France: Karim Benzema 11, Yann Mvila 18
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Aleksei Nikolaev (Russia)
-
Belarus 0 Bosnia 2
In Minsk
Scorers: Sejad Salihovic 22pen, Haris Medunjanin 24
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Viktor Kassai (Hungary)
-
Luxembourg 0 Romania 2
In Luxembourg
Scorer: Gabriel Torje 34, 45
Halftime: 0-2
Referee: Sergei Karasev (Russia)
- -
Group E
Finland 4 Moldova 1
In Helsinki
Scorers:
Finland: Kasper Hamalainen 11, 43, Mikael Forssell 52pen,
Igor Armas 71 own goal
Moldova: Serghei Alexeev 85
Halftime: 2-0
Referee: Anastassios Kakos (Greece)
-
Hungary 2 Sweden 1
In Budapest
Scorers:
Hungary: Imre Szabics 44, Gergely Rudolf 90
Sweden: Christian Wilhelmsson 60
Missed penalty: Tamas Hajnal (Hungary) 19
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Damir Skomina (Slovenia)
-
Netherlands 11 San Marino 0
In Eindhoven
Scorers: Robin van Persie 7, 65, 67, 79, Wesley Sneijder 12,
87, John Heitinga 17, Dirk Kuyt 49, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar 56, 77,
Georginio Wijnaldum 90
Halftime: 3-0
Referee: Liran Liany (Israel)
- -
Group F
Israel 0 Greece 1
In Tel Aviv
Scorer: Sotiris Ninis 60
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Craig Thomson (Scotland)
-
Georgia 0 Latvia 1
In Tbilisi
Scorer: Aleksandrs Cauna 64
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Leontios Trattou (Cyprus)
-
Malta 1 Croatia 3
In Ta'Qali
Scorers:
Malta: Michael Mifsud 38
Croatia: Ognjen Vukojevic 11, Milan Badelj 32, Dejan Lovren
68
Halftime: 1-2
Referee: Tony Chapron (France)
- -
Group G
Bulgaria 0 England 3
In Sofia
Scorers: Gary Cahill 13, Wayne Rooney 21, 45+1
Halftime: 0-3
Referee: Frank De Bleeckere (Belgium)
-
Wales 2 Montenegro 1
In Cardiff
Scorers:
Wales: Steve Morison 29, Aaron Ramsey 50
Montenegro: Stevan Jovetic 71
Halftime: 1-0
Referee: Luca Banti (Italy)
- -
Group H
Norway 1 Iceland 0
In Oslo
Scorer: Mohammed Abdellaoue 88pen
Halftime: 0-0
Referee: Ovidiu Alin Hategan (Romania)
-
Cyprus 0 Portugal 4
In Nicosia
Scorers: Cristiano Ronaldo 35pen, 82, Hugo Almeida 84, Danny
90+2
Red card: Sinisa Dobrasinovic (Cyprus) 34
Halftime: 0-1
Referee: Gianluca Rocchi (Italy)
- -
Group I
Lithuania 0 Liechtenstein 0
In Kaunas
Red card: Edgaras Cesnauskis (Lithuania) 75
Referee: Ken Henry Johnsen (Norway)
- - - -
