Oct 11 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results and
standings on Tuesday.
Group A
Germany 3 Belgium 1
Turkey 1 Azerbaijan 0
Kazakhstan 0 Austria 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 10 10 0 0 34 7 30
Turkey 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
Belgium 10 4 3 3 21 15 15
Austria 10 3 3 4 16 17 12
Azerbaijan 10 2 1 7 10 26 7
Kazakhstan 10 1 1 8 6 24 4
* Denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group B
Russia 6 Andorra 0
Ireland 2 Armenia 1
Macedonia 1 Slovakia 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Russia* 10 7 2 1 17 4 23
Ireland 10 6 3 1 15 7 21
Armenia 10 5 2 3 22 10 17
Slovakia 10 4 3 3 7 10 15
Macedonia 10 2 2 6 8 14 8
Andorra 10 0 0 10 1 25 0
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group C
Italy 3 Northern Ireland 0
Slovenia 1 Serbia 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 10 8 2 0 20 2 26
Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
Serbia 10 4 3 3 13 12 15
Slovenia 10 4 2 4 11 7 14
Northern Ireland 10 2 3 5 9 13 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group D
France 1 Bosnia 1
Albania 1 Romania 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
France* 10 6 3 1 15 4 21
Bosnia 10 6 2 2 17 8 20
Romania 10 3 5 2 13 9 14
Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13
Albania 10 2 3 5 7 14 9
Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group E
Sweden 3 Netherlands 2
Hungary 0 Finland 0
Moldova 4 San Marino 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 10 9 0 1 37 8 27
Sweden** 10 8 0 2 31 11 24
Hungary 10 6 1 3 22 14 19
Finland 10 3 1 6 16 16 10
Moldova 10 3 0 7 12 16 9
San Marino 10 0 0 10 0 53 0
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
** denotes qualified as best runners-up
- -
Group F
Croatia 2 Latvia 0
Georgia 1 Greece 2
Malta 0 Israel 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Greece* 10 7 3 0 14 5 24
Croatia 10 7 1 2 18 7 22
Israel 10 5 1 4 13 11 16
Latvia 10 3 2 5 9 12 11
Georgia 10 2 4 4 7 9 10
Malta 10 0 1 9 4 21 1
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group G
Switzerland 2 Montenegro 0
Bulgaria 0 Wales 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18
Montenegro 8 3 3 2 7 7 12
Switzerland 8 3 2 3 12 10 11
Wales 8 3 0 5 6 10 9
Bulgaria 8 1 2 5 3 13 5
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group H
Norway 3 Cyprus 1
Denmark 2 Portugal 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Denmark* 8 6 1 1 15 6 19
Portugal 8 5 1 2 21 12 16
Norway 8 5 1 2 10 7 16
Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
Cyprus 8 0 2 6 7 20 2
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group I
Spain 3 Scotland 1
Lithuania 1 Czech Republic 4
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Spain* 8 8 0 0 26 6 24
Czech Republic 8 4 1 3 12 8 13
Scotland 8 3 2 3 9 10 11
Lithuania 8 1 2 5 4 13 5
Liechtenstein 8 1 1 6 3 17 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- - - -
