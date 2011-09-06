Sept 6 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results
and standings after Tuesday's matches:
Group A
Austria 0 Turkey 0
Azerbaijan 3 Kazakhstan 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 8 8 0 0 28 5 24
Turkey 8 4 2 2 11 8 14
Belgium 8 3 3 2 16 11 12
Austria 8 2 2 4 12 16 8
Azerbaijan 8 2 1 5 9 21 7
Kazakhstan 8 1 0 7 5 20 3
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group B
Russia 0 Ireland 0
Slovakia 0 Armenia 4
Macedonia 1 Andorra 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Russia 8 5 2 1 10 4 17
Ireland 8 4 3 1 11 6 15
Armenia 8 4 2 2 17 7 14
Slovakia 8 4 2 2 6 8 14
Macedonia 8 2 1 5 6 9 7
Andorra 8 0 0 8 1 17 0
- -
Group C
Italy 1 Slovenia 0
Serbia 3 Faroe Islands 1
Estonia 4 Northern Ireland 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 8 7 1 0 16 1 22
Serbia 8 4 2 2 12 10 14
Estonia 9 4 1 4 13 13 13
Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11
Northern Ireland 8 2 3 3 8 8 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
- -
Group D
Romania 0 France 0
Bosnia 1 Belarus 0
Luxembourg 2 Albania 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
France 8 5 2 1 11 3 17
Bosnia 8 5 1 2 11 7 16
Romania 8 3 3 2 10 6 12
Belarus 9 3 3 3 6 5 12
Albania 8 2 2 4 6 10 8
Luxembourg 9 1 1 7 3 16 4
- -
Group E
Finland 0 Netherlands 2
Moldova 0 Hungary 2
San Marino 0 Sweden 5
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 8 8 0 0 34 5 24
Sweden 8 6 0 2 26 8 18
Hungary 9 6 0 3 22 14 18
Finland 8 3 0 5 15 14 9
Moldova 8 2 0 6 8 15 6
San Marino 9 0 0 9 0 49 0
- -
Group F
Croatia 3 Israel 1
Latvia 1 Greece 1
Malta 1 Georgia 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Croatia 8 6 1 1 16 5 19
Greece 8 5 3 0 10 4 18
Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10
Latvia 8 2 2 4 7 10 8
Malta 8 0 1 7 4 17 1
- -
Group G
England 1 Wales 0
Switzerland 3 Bulgaria 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England 7 5 2 0 15 3 17
Montenegro 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
Switzerland 6 2 2 2 10 8 8
Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
Wales 6 1 0 5 3 10 3
- -
Group H
Iceland 1 Cyprus 0
Denmark 2 Norway 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
Denmark 6 4 1 1 9 4 13
Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13
Iceland 7 1 1 5 3 9 4
Cyprus 6 0 2 4 5 13 2
- -
Group I
Spain 6 Liechtenstein 0
Scotland 1 Lithuania 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Spain* 6 6 0 0 21 5 18
Czech Republic 6 3 1 2 8 5 10
Scotland 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Lithuania 7 1 2 4 3 9 5
Liechtenstein 7 1 1 5 3 16 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
