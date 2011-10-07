Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results and standings on Friday.

Group A

Turkey 1 Germany 3

Belgium 4 Kazakhstan 1

Azerbaijan 1 Austria 4

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Germany* 9 9 0 0 31 6 27

Belgium 9 4 3 2 20 12 15

Turkey 9 4 2 3 12 11 14

Austria 9 3 2 4 16 17 11

Azerbaijan 9 2 1 6 10 25 7

Kazakhstan 9 1 0 8 6 24 3

* Denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

- -

Group B

Slovakia 0 Russia 1

Armenia 4 Macedonia 1

Andorra 0 Ireland 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Russia 9 6 2 1 11 4 20

Ireland 9 5 3 1 13 6 18

Armenia 9 5 2 2 21 8 17

Slovakia 9 4 2 3 6 9 14

Macedonia 9 2 1 6 7 13 7

Andorra 9 0 0 9 1 19 0

- -

Group C

Serbia 1 Italy 1

Northern Ireland 1 Estonia 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23

Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16

Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15

Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11

Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9

Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

- -

Group D

France 3 Albania 0

Romania 2 Belarus 2

Bosnia 5 Luxembourg 0

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

France 9 6 2 1 14 3 20

Bosnia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19

Romania 9 3 4 2 12 8 13

Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13

Albania 9 2 2 5 6 13 8

Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4

- -

Group E

Netherlands 1 Moldova 0

Finland 1 Sweden 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Netherlands* 9 9 0 0 35 5 27

Sweden 9 7 0 2 28 9 21

Hungary 9 6 0 3 22 14 18

Finland 9 3 0 6 16 16 9

Moldova 9 2 0 7 8 16 6

San Marino 9 0 0 9 0 49 0

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

- -

Group F

Greece 2 Croatia 0

Latvia 2 Malta 0

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Greece 9 6 3 0 12 4 21

Croatia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19

Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13

Latvia 9 3 2 4 9 10 11

Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10

Malta 9 0 1 8 4 19 1

- -

Group G

Wales 2 Switzerland 0

Montenegro 2 England 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18

Montenegro 7 3 3 1 7 5 12

Switzerland 7 2 2 3 10 10 8

Wales 7 2 0 5 5 10 6

Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

- -

Group H

Portugal 5 Iceland 3

Cyprus 1 Denmark 4

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Portugal 7 5 1 1 20 10 16

Denmark 7 5 1 1 13 5 16

Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13

Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4

Cyprus 7 0 2 5 6 17 2

- -

Group I

Czech Republic 0 Spain 2

Standings: P W D L F A Pts

Spain* 7 7 0 0 23 5 21

Czech Republic 7 3 1 3 8 7 10

Scotland 6 2 2 2 7 7 8

Lithuania 7 1 2 4 3 9 5

Liechtenstein 7 1 1 5 3 16 4

* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals

