Oct 7 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results and
standings on Friday.
Group A
Turkey 1 Germany 3
Belgium 4 Kazakhstan 1
Azerbaijan 1 Austria 4
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 9 9 0 0 31 6 27
Belgium 9 4 3 2 20 12 15
Turkey 9 4 2 3 12 11 14
Austria 9 3 2 4 16 17 11
Azerbaijan 9 2 1 6 10 25 7
Kazakhstan 9 1 0 8 6 24 3
* Denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Group B
Slovakia 0 Russia 1
Armenia 4 Macedonia 1
Andorra 0 Ireland 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Russia 9 6 2 1 11 4 20
Ireland 9 5 3 1 13 6 18
Armenia 9 5 2 2 21 8 17
Slovakia 9 4 2 3 6 9 14
Macedonia 9 2 1 6 7 13 7
Andorra 9 0 0 9 1 19 0
Group C
Serbia 1 Italy 1
Northern Ireland 1 Estonia 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy* 9 7 2 0 17 2 23
Estonia 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
Serbia 9 4 3 2 13 11 15
Slovenia 9 3 2 4 10 7 11
Northern Ireland 9 2 3 4 9 10 9
Faroe Islands 10 1 1 8 6 26 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Group D
France 3 Albania 0
Romania 2 Belarus 2
Bosnia 5 Luxembourg 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
France 9 6 2 1 14 3 20
Bosnia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
Romania 9 3 4 2 12 8 13
Belarus 10 3 4 3 8 7 13
Albania 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
Luxembourg 10 1 1 8 3 21 4
Group E
Netherlands 1 Moldova 0
Finland 1 Sweden 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands* 9 9 0 0 35 5 27
Sweden 9 7 0 2 28 9 21
Hungary 9 6 0 3 22 14 18
Finland 9 3 0 6 16 16 9
Moldova 9 2 0 7 8 16 6
San Marino 9 0 0 9 0 49 0
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Group F
Greece 2 Croatia 0
Latvia 2 Malta 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Greece 9 6 3 0 12 4 21
Croatia 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
Israel 9 4 1 4 11 11 13
Latvia 9 3 2 4 9 10 11
Georgia 9 2 4 3 6 7 10
Malta 9 0 1 8 4 19 1
Group G
Wales 2 Switzerland 0
Montenegro 2 England 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England* 8 5 3 0 17 5 18
Montenegro 7 3 3 1 7 5 12
Switzerland 7 2 2 3 10 10 8
Wales 7 2 0 5 5 10 6
Bulgaria 7 1 2 4 3 12 5
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
Group H
Portugal 5 Iceland 3
Cyprus 1 Denmark 4
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 7 5 1 1 20 10 16
Denmark 7 5 1 1 13 5 16
Norway 7 4 1 2 7 6 13
Iceland 8 1 1 6 6 14 4
Cyprus 7 0 2 5 6 17 2
Group I
Czech Republic 0 Spain 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Spain* 7 7 0 0 23 5 21
Czech Republic 7 3 1 3 8 7 10
Scotland 6 2 2 2 7 7 8
Lithuania 7 1 2 4 3 9 5
Liechtenstein 7 1 1 5 3 16 4
* denotes qualified for Euro 2012 finals
