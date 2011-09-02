Sept 2 Euro 2012 qualifying collated results
and standings after Friday's matches:
Group A
Germany 6 Austria 2
Turkey 2 Kazakhstan 1
Azerbaijan 1 Belgium 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Germany* 8 8 0 0 28 5 24
Turkey 7 4 1 2 11 8 13
Belgium 8 3 3 2 16 11 12
Austria 7 2 1 4 12 16 7
Azerbaijan 7 1 1 5 6 19 4
Kazakhstan 7 1 0 6 3 17 3
* Denotes qualified for Euro 2012 tournament
- -
Group B
Russia 1 Macedonia 0
Ireland 0 Slovakia 0
Andorra 0 Armenia 3
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Russia 7 5 1 1 10 4 16
Ireland 7 4 2 1 11 6 14
Slovakia 7 4 2 1 6 4 14
Armenia 7 3 2 2 13 7 11
Macedonia 7 1 1 5 5 9 4
Andorra 7 0 0 7 1 16 0
- -
Group C
Northern Ireland 0 Serbia 1
Slovenia 1 Estonia 2
Faroe Islands 0 Italy 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Italy 7 6 1 0 15 1 19
Slovenia 8 3 2 3 10 6 11
Serbia 7 3 2 2 9 9 11
Estonia 8 3 1 4 9 12 10
Northern Ireland 7 2 3 2 7 4 9
Faroe Islands 9 1 1 7 5 23 4
- -
Group D
Belarus 0 Bosnia 2
Albania 1 France 2
Luxembourg 0 Romania 2
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
France 7 5 1 1 11 3 16
Bosnia 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
Belarus 8 3 3 2 6 4 12
Romania 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
Albania 7 2 2 3 5 8 8
Luxembourg 8 0 1 7 1 15 1
- -
Group E
Netherlands 11 San Marino 0
Finland 4 Moldova 1
Hungary 2 Sweden 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Netherlands 7 7 0 0 32 5 21
Sweden 7 5 0 2 21 8 15
Hungary 8 5 0 3 20 14 15
Finland 7 3 0 4 15 12 9
Moldova 7 2 0 5 8 13 6
San Marino 8 0 0 8 0 44 0
- -
Group F
Israel 0 Greece 1
Georgia 0 Latvia 1
Malta 1 Croatia 3
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Greece 7 5 2 0 9 3 17
Croatia 7 5 1 1 13 4 16
Israel 8 4 1 3 10 8 13
Georgia 8 2 3 3 5 6 9
Latvia 7 2 1 4 6 9 7
Malta 7 0 0 7 3 16 0
- -
Group G
Bulgaria 0 England 3
Wales 2 Montenegro 1
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
England 6 4 2 0 14 3 14
Montenegro 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
Switzerland 5 1 2 2 7 7 5
Bulgaria 6 1 2 3 2 9 5
Wales 5 1 0 4 3 9 3
- -
Group H
Norway 1 Iceland 0
Cyprus 0 Portugal 4
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Portugal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13
Norway 6 4 1 1 7 4 13
Denmark 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
Cyprus 5 0 2 3 5 12 2
Iceland 6 0 1 5 2 9 1
- -
Group I
Lithuania 0 Liechtenstein 0
Standings: P W D L F A Pts
Spain 5 5 0 0 15 5 15
Czech Republic 5 3 0 2 6 3 9
Lithuania 6 1 2 3 3 8 5
Scotland 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
Liechtenstein 6 1 1 4 3 10 4
- - - -
