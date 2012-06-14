By Brian Homewood
| POZNAN, June 14
POZNAN, June 14 FIFA dismissed on Thursday
suggestions that the countdown which precedes the kickoff at
Euro 2012 matches encroaches on the referee's authority.
Just before kickoff, a stadium announcer counts down from 10
to one before the referee starts the game, a move which has
alarmed traditionalists and drowns out the pre-match roar.
"In general the general co-ordinator as he is called at FIFA
Competitions or the Venue Director at UEFA events provides this
countdown for the fourth official anyway," a FIFA statement
said.
"The fourth official then informs the referee that
everything is ready for the referee to start the match.
"At Euro 2012, this announcement is simply made public to
allow the spectators to be part of this experience.
"For the referee it does not make a difference whether this
announcement is made only to the fourth official or is provided
to the entire stadium. The actual starting of the match is still
down to the referee (via the blow of his whistle)."
(Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)