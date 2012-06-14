POZNAN, June 14 FIFA dismissed on Thursday suggestions that the countdown which precedes the kickoff at Euro 2012 matches encroaches on the referee's authority.

Just before kickoff, a stadium announcer counts down from 10 to one before the referee starts the game, a move which has alarmed traditionalists and drowns out the pre-match roar.

"In general the general co-ordinator as he is called at FIFA Competitions or the Venue Director at UEFA events provides this countdown for the fourth official anyway," a FIFA statement said.

"The fourth official then informs the referee that everything is ready for the referee to start the match.

"At Euro 2012, this announcement is simply made public to allow the spectators to be part of this experience.

"For the referee it does not make a difference whether this announcement is made only to the fourth official or is provided to the entire stadium. The actual starting of the match is still down to the referee (via the blow of his whistle)." (Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)