Soccer-Former striker Anelka joins Dutch club as consultant
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
BORDEAUX, France, June 21 Holders Spain lost for the first time in 15 matches at the European Championship finals on Tuesday when Croatia beat them 2-1 to win Group D at Euro 2016.
Ivan Perisic scored the winner with three minutes left after Croatia keeper Danijel Subasic had saved a penalty from Spain captain Sergio Ramos with 20 minutes remaining.
Croatia's Nikola Kalinic had cancelled out an early goal from Spain striker Alvaro Morata in the first half.
Spain meet Group E winners Italy in the last 16 on Monday in Paris, while Croatia will play one of the third-placed teams in Lens on Saturday.
Kalinic's goal just before the break was the first goal conceded by Spain in 948 minutes of European Championship matches since October 2014. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Ken Ferris)
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.
MILAN, Feb 1 AS Roma needed a penalty from 40-year-old forward Francesco Totti in the seventh minute of stoppage time to scrape past second-tier Cesena 2-1 in their Coppa Italia quarter-final on Wednesday.