PARIS, June 20 The Croatian soccer federation has been prohibited from selling tickets to 'certain fans' identified as 'hooligans' and handed a 100,000-euro fine after their supporters caused crowd trouble at Euro 2016, UEFA said in a statement.

The Croatian federation (HNS) had been charged with "crowd disturbances, use of fireworks, throwing of missiles and racist behaviour", the governing body said in a statement.

