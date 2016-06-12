PARIS, June 12 Skipper Darijo Srna is leaving Croatia's Euro 2016 squad following the death of his father.

"The HNS (Croatian Football Association) extends its deepest and most sincere condolences to our captain and his family," it said in a statement.

The funeral is to be held on Monday.

Croatia began their Euro campaign on Sunday with a 1-0 win over Turkey.

It was not immediately clear whether Srna, 34, who produced a fine performance against the Turks, would return for the remaining two Group D matches against Czech Republic on Friday and holders Spain on June 21. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Tony Jimenez)